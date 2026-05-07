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Sidoti Has Pessimistic Outlook of L.B. Foster Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
L.B. Foster logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sidoti cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for L.B. Foster from $0.57 to $0.40 and now forecasts Q1 2027 EPS of ($0.10), reflecting a more pessimistic near‑term outlook.
  • Despite the revision, L.B. Foster beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $0.14 (vs. consensus -$0.22) and revenue of $121.14M, driven by strength in rail recovery and infrastructure activity.
  • Shares trade around $41.12 (up 3.5%), well above the consensus target of $32 with an average rating of Hold, and insiders have recently sold shares while institutions hold roughly 80.6% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster's current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for L.B. Foster's Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

FSTR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut L.B. Foster from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised L.B. Foster from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $430.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 38,431 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,077,989.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,027,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,814,502.75. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 152,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 356.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 469.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting L.B. Foster this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts (examples: FY2026 raised from $1.59 to $1.79; FY2027 raised from $2.04 to $2.17) and bumped quarterly estimates across Q3/Q4 2026 and Q2–Q4 2027 — signaling improved analyst expectations for revenue and profit momentum.
  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded FSTR from “strong sell” to “hold,” a ratings move that reduces downside stigma and can attract more buyers. Zacks.com
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors are also parsing the company’s Q1 2026 results and call: L.B. Foster reported an EPS beat and revenue above estimates, with management noting sales strength from rail recovery and infrastructure activity — supporting the more upbeat analyst outlook. Earnings Call Summary
  • Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and the full earnings transcript provide detail on drivers (rail, infrastructure) and margin outlook; useful for investors wanting to validate Sidoti’s assumptions. Earnings Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups highlighting the Q1 sales surge and infrastructure tailwinds explain recent volume and attention but do not add new guidance. Deep Dive

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company's operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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