Sidoti Has Pessimistic View of M-tron Industries Q3 Earnings

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI - Free Report) - Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M-tron Industries in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries' current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for M-tron Industries' FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.35. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 15.52%.The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million.

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Separately, Zacks Research downgraded M-tron Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPTI

M-tron Industries Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $73.22 on Thursday. M-tron Industries has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $316.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M-tron Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cameron Pforr sold 840 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $56,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,104.68. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,507 shares of company stock worth $100,637. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

M-tron Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting M-tron Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: M-tron reminded investors that its previously announced Investor Day will be held on May 12, 2026 — a forum where management can showcase strategy, pipeline and outlook that could drive further sentiment and buy-side interest. Investor Day Reminder

M-tron reminded investors that its previously announced Investor Day will be held on May 12, 2026 — a forum where management can showcase strategy, pipeline and outlook that could drive further sentiment and buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple senior executives disclosed share sales (CEO Cameron Pforr, VP Linda M. Biles, and President William Arnold Drafts). Each sale was reported as to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards and represents a small single-digit percentage reduction in their holdings — a bookkeeping-driven liquidity event rather than an outright vote of no-confidence. SEC filings: CEO CEO Filing , VP VP Filing , President President Filing

Multiple senior executives disclosed share sales (CEO Cameron Pforr, VP Linda M. Biles, and President William Arnold Drafts). Each sale was reported as to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards and represents a small single-digit percentage reduction in their holdings — a bookkeeping-driven liquidity event rather than an outright vote of no-confidence. SEC filings: CEO , VP , President Neutral Sentiment: An article noting that analysts are conflicted on certain technology names mentioned M-tron among others — signals mixed broker views rather than a consensus directional change. Analysts Conflicted Article

An article noting that analysts are conflicted on certain technology names mentioned M-tron among others — signals mixed broker views rather than a consensus directional change. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut near-term EPS forecasts across several quarters (notably lowering Q2 2026 to $0.46 from $0.55 and trimming Q4 2026–Q3 2027 estimates). These downward revisions could temper expectations for near-term growth and weigh on valuation until management provides updated guidance. (Source: Sidoti research notes summarized in filings/newsfeed)

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc (NYSE American: MPTI) is a designer and manufacturer of high‐performance electromechanical motion control and power transmission systems. The company specializes in the development of precision motors, digital servo controllers, and rotary electrical interfaces that enable smooth, reliable operation in demanding environments. Its core offerings include frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, multi‐circuit slip ring assemblies, and custom motor/controller packages tailored to specific customer requirements.

These products serve a diverse array of end markets, including defense and aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, and energy generation.

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