Sidoti Increases Earnings Estimates for Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti upped their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings' current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings' Q2 2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.31 million. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 7.90%.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOFT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hooker Furnishings's dividend payout ratio is currently -21.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company's stock.

Key Hooker Furnishings News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hooker Furnishings this week:

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company's operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

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