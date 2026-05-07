Sidoti Issues Negative Estimate for Metallus Earnings

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metallus in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Metallus' current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Metallus' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTUS. Zacks Research upgraded Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Metallus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Metallus in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Metallus Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:MTUS opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Metallus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a PE ratio of 273.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.47 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUS. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Metallus in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Metallus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Metallus by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 963,671 shares of the company's stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 319,465 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Metallus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metallus

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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