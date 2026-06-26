Sidoti Issues Negative Estimate for MillerKnoll Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MillerKnoll in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll's current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for MillerKnoll's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. MillerKnoll's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.390 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MLKN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.31 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. MillerKnoll's dividend payout ratio is currently 535.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 445,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,530,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 541,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,550,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,298,000 after purchasing an additional 623,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MillerKnoll this week:

Positive Sentiment: MillerKnoll topped quarterly estimates, posting $0.55 EPS versus $0.52 expected and about $1.0 billion in revenue versus $973.9 million expected, with sales up 4.4% year over year. MillerKnoll, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

MillerKnoll topped quarterly estimates, posting $0.55 EPS versus $0.52 expected and about $1.0 billion in revenue versus $973.9 million expected, with sales up 4.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company’s full-year outlook and conference-call commentary pointed to stronger discipline around costs, cash flow, debt reduction, and smaller-format retail expansion, which investors may view as supportive of margins and longer-term profitability. MillerKnoll Q4 Earnings Call Puts Focus on Retail Discipline

The company’s full-year outlook and conference-call commentary pointed to stronger discipline around costs, cash flow, debt reduction, and smaller-format retail expansion, which investors may view as supportive of margins and longer-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided Q1 FY2027 EPS of $0.33 to $0.39 and FY2027 EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both roughly around Wall Street expectations, suggesting the earnings beat was not accompanied by a dramatically raised forecast. MillerKnoll (MLKN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Management guided Q1 FY2027 EPS of $0.33 to $0.39 and FY2027 EPS of $1.85 to $2.15, both roughly around Wall Street expectations, suggesting the earnings beat was not accompanied by a dramatically raised forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in shares sold short, so bearish positioning does not appear to be driving the move.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc NASDAQ: MLKN is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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