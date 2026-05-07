Sidoti Issues Optimistic Outlook for Onespan Earnings

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onespan in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Onespan's current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Onespan's FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Onespan had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 28.47%.The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSPN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Onespan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Onespan from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Onespan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSPN

Onespan Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Onespan has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $437.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Onespan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Onespan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Onespan by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Onespan by 455.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onespan

In related news, CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 15,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,551.94. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Onespan's payout ratio is 28.73%.

Trending Headlines about Onespan

Here are the key news stories impacting Onespan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.37 from $0.32, signaling better near‑term earnings expectations for Onespan.

Sidoti raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.37 from $0.32, signaling better near‑term earnings expectations for Onespan. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also nudged up its FY2027 view to $1.24 from $1.21, implying stronger full‑year profitability than previously modeled.

Sidoti also nudged up its FY2027 view to $1.24 from $1.21, implying stronger full‑year profitability than previously modeled. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti increased Q3 estimates (Q3 2026 to $0.26 and Q3 2027 to $0.30), suggesting pockets of improving cadence later in the year.

Sidoti increased Q3 estimates (Q3 2026 to $0.26 and Q3 2027 to $0.30), suggesting pockets of improving cadence later in the year. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut several near‑term and later quarterly EPS forecasts: Q2 2026 lowered to $0.21 (from $0.25), Q4 2026 to $0.25 (from $0.31), Q2 2027 to $0.26 (from $0.28), and Q4 2027 to $0.30 (from $0.34) — these reductions signal slower or more uneven growth than previously assumed.

Sidoti cut several near‑term and later quarterly EPS forecasts: Q2 2026 lowered to $0.21 (from $0.25), Q4 2026 to $0.25 (from $0.31), Q2 2027 to $0.26 (from $0.28), and Q4 2027 to $0.30 (from $0.34) — these reductions signal slower or more uneven growth than previously assumed. Negative Sentiment: Independent analysis warns of product/organic growth issues: a Seeking Alpha piece argues Onespan’s Digital Agreements is strong but cybersecurity organic ARR growth has stalled and margins there have deteriorated — the article keeps a 'Hold' stance, which may weigh on investor sentiment. OneSpan Is Not Expensive, But It May Have A Product Problem

About Onespan

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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