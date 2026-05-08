Sidoti Issues Optimistic Outlook for Tennant Earnings

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Tennant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Tennant's current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tennant's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.25 million. Tennant had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Tennant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.300 EPS.

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TNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Tennant from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital cut Tennant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tennant from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tennant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tennant currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tennant

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Tennant by 1,778.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 3,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $193,997.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,787,255.28. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 5,000 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.86 per share, for a total transaction of $319,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,674. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Tennant's payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Tennant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant's product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

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