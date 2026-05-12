Sidoti Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ROCK Earnings

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Gibraltar Industries news, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,301.45. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 12,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $502,115.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,425. This represents a 407.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,444 shares of company stock worth $775,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gibraltar Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gibraltar Industries wasn't on the list.

While Gibraltar Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here