Sidoti Predicts Archrock's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archrock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani expects that the energy company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Archrock's current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Archrock's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $377.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

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AROC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut Archrock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Archrock has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Archrock by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 482.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Archrock by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,100 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 98,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,408,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 484,337 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,554.12. This trade represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $382,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,792.18. The trade was a 27.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,963 shares of company stock worth $6,336,907. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Archrock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Archrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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