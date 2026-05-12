Sidoti Predicts Beazer Homes USA's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA's current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Beazer Homes USA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 34.7%

BZH opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of -168.53, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.15. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $409.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.79 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,883 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Beazer Homes USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Beazer Homes USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dream Finders Homes made an unsolicited bid to acquire Beazer Homes USA for about $704 million , or $25.75 per share , which sent the stock sharply higher as investors priced in a possible acquisition premium. Article Title

Dream Finders Homes made an unsolicited bid to acquire Beazer Homes USA for about , or , which sent the stock sharply higher as investors priced in a possible acquisition premium. Positive Sentiment: Beazer Homes rejected the offer as undervaluing the company, which keeps open the possibility of a higher bid or renewed deal activity that could continue to support the shares. Article Title

Beazer Homes rejected the offer as undervaluing the company, which keeps open the possibility of a higher bid or renewed deal activity that could continue to support the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti maintained a generally cautious outlook and lowered multiple future earnings estimates for Beazer, including FY2026 , FY2027 , and several quarterly forecasts, reflecting weaker near-term profitability expectations. Article Title

Sidoti maintained a generally cautious outlook and lowered multiple future earnings estimates for Beazer, including , , and several quarterly forecasts, reflecting weaker near-term profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst cuts were spread across several periods, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling lower earnings visibility even though the stock’s main driver today appears to be takeover speculation.

The analyst cuts were spread across several periods, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling lower earnings visibility even though the stock’s main driver today appears to be takeover speculation. Negative Sentiment: The reduced earnings estimates suggest that Beazer Homes may face softer operating performance ahead, which could limit upside if acquisition hopes fade.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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