Sidoti Predicts Hawkins' Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN - Free Report) - Sidoti decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hawkins in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Hawkins' current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWKN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, April 10th. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

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Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.04. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company's stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc NASDAQ: HWKN is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins' product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

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