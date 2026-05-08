Sidoti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Unifi

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unifi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for Unifi's current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Unifi's FY2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unifi from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Unifi in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unifi has an average rating of "Sell".

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Unifi Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:UFI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. Unifi has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc NYSE: UFI is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi's vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post‐consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

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