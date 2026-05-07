Sidoti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gaia

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti analyst J. Sidoti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Gaia's current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Gaia's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia has an average rating of "Sell".

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Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.02. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaia by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 215,415 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaia

In other Gaia news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 10,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $31,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 295,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $910,007.56. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,316 shares of company stock valued at $106,843. Insiders own 26.02% of the company's stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a subscription-based streaming platform specializing in conscious media, alternative health, spirituality and personal transformation. The company's digital library features a curated selection of original series, documentaries, yoga and meditation classes, and instructional content aimed at mindfulness, holistic wellness and metaphysical exploration. Gaia's service is accessible through its website, mobile applications and a variety of connected-TV devices, providing on-demand access to content across multiple channels and formats.

Since launching its streaming service in 2011, Gaia has focused on developing proprietary programming and forging content partnerships with thought leaders, teachers and filmmakers in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, consciousness studies and alternative healing.

Further Reading

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