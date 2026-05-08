Siemens FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Erste Group Bank

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siemens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Siemens' current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Siemens' FY2027 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Siemens had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion.

Get Siemens alerts: Sign Up

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Santander raised Siemens from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Siemens

Siemens Price Performance

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. Siemens has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $161.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27. The company has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Siemens, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Siemens wasn't on the list.

While Siemens currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here