Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading 1.5% Higher - What's Next?

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Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG ( ETR:SHL Get Free Report ) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.46 and last traded at €38.91. 1,488,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is €38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.89.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Diagnostics segment offers in-vitro diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers in laboratory and point-of-care diagnostics; and workflow solutions for laboratories and informatics products.

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