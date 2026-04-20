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Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading 1.5% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Siemens Healthineers logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Siemens Healthineers traded up 1.5% on Monday, hitting an intraday high of €39.46 and last trading at €38.91 on volume of 1,488,176 shares (previous close €38.35).
  • The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, with a PE ratio of 22.62, PEG of 1.16, beta 0.80, and a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28 alongside current and quick ratios of 1.04 and 0.71.
  • Siemens Healthineers develops and sells diagnostic and therapeutic products through four main segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies.
  • Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL - Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.46 and last traded at €38.91. 1,488,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.35.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is €38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.89.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Diagnostics segment offers in-vitro diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers in laboratory and point-of-care diagnostics; and workflow solutions for laboratories and informatics products.

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