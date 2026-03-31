SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

SIG plc (LON:SHI - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.37 and traded as low as GBX 7.86. SIG shares last traded at GBX 8.47, with a volume of 1,582,506 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SIG from GBX 960 to GBX 940 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 940.

View Our Latest Report on SIG

SIG Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of £98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09.

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIG had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SIG news, insider Ian Ashton sold 486,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8, for a total transaction of £38,880.32. Also, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat acquired 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 per share, with a total value of £50,000. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

SIG Company Profile

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets. We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

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