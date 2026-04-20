Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 2676516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sigma Lithium from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from an "overweight" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 0.04.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.34%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company's stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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