Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 9.8% - Time to Sell?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) shares were down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.3370. Approximately 2,069,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,113,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. Citigroup cut Sigma Lithium from an "overweight" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sigma Lithium from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sigma Lithium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sigma Lithium has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 59.34% and a negative net margin of 45.64%.The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company's stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sigma Lithium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sigma Lithium wasn't on the list.

While Sigma Lithium currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here