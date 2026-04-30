Free Trial
→ Iran War TRUTH (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
SigmaRoc logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg reiterated a "hold" rating on SigmaRoc with a GBX 130 target price, implying about a 5.0% upside, while the consensus from analysts is a "Moderate Buy" (2 Buys, 1 Hold) with a consensus target of GBX 165.33.
  • Significant insider buying: insiders acquired 128,197 shares worth roughly $15.05 million over the last three months and now own 10.09% of the company, including Peter Johnson's 85,500-share purchase at GBX 117.
  • SigmaRoc has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E of 18.34; recent quarterly EPS was GBX 10.51 with a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 7.68%, and the stock trades near its 50/200-day averages (GBX ~127/126).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 130 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 165.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRC

SigmaRoc Price Performance

SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 123.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 127.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.40. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 90.33 and a 12 month high of GBX 152.80.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaRoc had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities research analysts expect that SigmaRoc will post 9.1989319 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SigmaRoc news, insider Jan Van Beek bought 1,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.67. Also, insider Peter Johnson bought 85,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 per share, with a total value of £100,035. Insiders acquired 128,197 shares of company stock worth $15,048,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.09% of the company's stock.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc is Northern European quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. Lime and limestone are key resources in the transition to a more sustainable economy. New applications for lime and limestone products as part of a drive for sustainability include the production and recycling of lithium batteries, the decarbonisation of construction including through substitution of cementitious material and new building materials, and environmental applications including lake liming, air pollution and direct air capture. SigmaRoc seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SigmaRoc Right Now?

Before you consider SigmaRoc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SigmaRoc wasn't on the list.

While SigmaRoc currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH
Iran War TRUTH
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines