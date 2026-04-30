SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 130 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 165.33.

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SigmaRoc Price Performance

SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 123.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 127.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.40. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 90.33 and a 12 month high of GBX 152.80.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaRoc had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities research analysts expect that SigmaRoc will post 9.1989319 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SigmaRoc news, insider Jan Van Beek bought 1,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.67. Also, insider Peter Johnson bought 85,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 per share, with a total value of £100,035. Insiders acquired 128,197 shares of company stock worth $15,048,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.09% of the company's stock.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc is Northern European quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. Lime and limestone are key resources in the transition to a more sustainable economy. New applications for lime and limestone products as part of a drive for sustainability include the production and recycling of lithium batteries, the decarbonisation of construction including through substitution of cementitious material and new building materials, and environmental applications including lake liming, air pollution and direct air capture. SigmaRoc seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups.

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