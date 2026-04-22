SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Separately, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of SIKA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SIKA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SXYAY

SIKA Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SXYAY opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. SIKA has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

SIKA Company Profile

Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company's product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

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