Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

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Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sila Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.77 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sila Realty Trust will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

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