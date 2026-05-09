Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.77 million.

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Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SILA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 270,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Sila Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sila Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 238.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sila Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Sila Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sila Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SILA

Institutional Trading of Sila Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,111 shares of the company's stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 323,917 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 25,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,904 shares of the company's stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,622 shares of the company's stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 220,543 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 771,571 shares of the company's stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 193,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 1,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 157,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

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