Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 392,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session's volume of 467,633 shares.The stock last traded at $30.3850 and had previously closed at $30.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SILA. BNP Paribas Exane set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sila Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Sila Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Definitive all-cash deal: Affiliates of Blue Owl Real Estate Capital agreed to acquire Sila for $30.38 per share, valuing the company at about $2.4 billion — the primary catalyst pushing the stock toward the offer price. Article Title

Definitive all-cash deal: Affiliates of Blue Owl Real Estate Capital agreed to acquire Sila for $30.38 per share, valuing the company at about $2.4 billion — the primary catalyst pushing the stock toward the offer price. Positive Sentiment: Board support and deal mechanics: Sila’s board unanimously approved the merger; the company said the transaction is expected to close in Q2–Q3 2026 (subject to approvals). Management may continue to pay up to two regular quarterly dividends during the pendency, which reduces near-term downside for holders. Article Title

Board support and deal mechanics: Sila’s board unanimously approved the merger; the company said the transaction is expected to close in Q2–Q3 2026 (subject to approvals). Management may continue to pay up to two regular quarterly dividends during the pendency, which reduces near-term downside for holders. Positive Sentiment: Analyst update: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $25.00 to $30.00 and maintained an "equal weight" rating — a modest positive signal from research coverage that narrows the gap to the deal price. Article Title

Analyst update: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $25.00 to $30.00 and maintained an "equal weight" rating — a modest positive signal from research coverage that narrows the gap to the deal price. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt: Shares were temporarily halted ahead of the announcement (standard practice when significant corporate news is imminent); the halt removed short‑term uncertainty prior to the deal disclosure.

Trading halt: Shares were temporarily halted ahead of the announcement (standard practice when significant corporate news is imminent); the halt removed short‑term uncertainty prior to the deal disclosure. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/litigation risk: Multiple investor‑rights firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Monteverde & Associates and others) have opened investigations into whether the $30.38 per‑share price and the process are fair — potential litigation or shareholder actions could delay closing or pressure the outcome. Article Title

Shareholder/litigation risk: Multiple investor‑rights firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Monteverde & Associates and others) have opened investigations into whether the $30.38 per‑share price and the process are fair — potential litigation or shareholder actions could delay closing or pressure the outcome. Negative Sentiment: Additional law‑firm outreach: Other firms have separately announced investigations and class‑action reviews into deal fairness, reinforcing legal/closing risk that investors should monitor. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 90.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.46). Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sila Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.86%.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

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