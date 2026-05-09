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Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Silence Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Silence Therapeutics reported quarterly EPS of ($0.32), missing analyst expectations by $0.14, while revenue came in at $0.42 million versus the expected $1.26 million.
  • The stock traded slightly higher after the report, rising to $6.97, though it remains well below its 52-week high of $8.40 and above its low of $3.56.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $55.00, while institutional ownership remains high at 98.73%.
  • Interested in Silence Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.93% and a negative net margin of 8,943.86%.The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 326,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,206. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $329.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLN. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $115,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence's technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company's lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

Read More

Earnings History for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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