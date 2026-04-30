Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.56.

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Silgan Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 152,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,754. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Silgan has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,953 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Silgan by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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