Silgan (SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Silgan to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.6215 billion for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Silgan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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