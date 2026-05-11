Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) VP David Hendel Sells 500 Shares

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) VP David Hendel sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Silicom Stock Performance

SILC opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.59. Silicom Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.97 million. Silicom had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Silicom by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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