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Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Silicon Motion Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $147.60 and last at $143.4150 during mid-day trading on Thursday with a volume of 129,044 shares.
  • Wall Street sentiment is largely bullish—several firms raised price targets (Needham to $155, Craig Hallum $160, Wedbush $150) and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.50.
  • Key fundamentals: $4.86 billion market cap, PE 39.31, PEG 0.96, 50-day/200-day SMAs of $126.24/$108.71, and roughly 78% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.60 and last traded at $143.4150, with a volume of 129044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company's stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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