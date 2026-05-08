Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock's current price.

SVCO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Silvaco Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silvaco Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Silvaco Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Silvaco Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on SVCO

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Shares of SVCO opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.88. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.38 million. Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 65.34%.Silvaco Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Silvaco Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco's core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silvaco Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silvaco Group wasn't on the list.

While Silvaco Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here