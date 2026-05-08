Silver Standard Resources Holds Virtual 2026 AGM, Shareholders Approve Directors, Say-on-Pay, PwC

SSR Mining Inc. held its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format, with Executive Chairman Rod Antal presiding and outlining the meeting’s procedures, voting rules, and agenda items.

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Virtual meeting procedures and voting

At the outset, the operator noted the meeting was being recorded and described consent and disclosure considerations related to personal information shared during the event. Antal said the company was using an electronic ballot for all matters and that questions could be submitted by registered shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders through the meeting interface.

Antal stated that only shareholders of record as of March 9, 2026, and proxyholders who had not already voted in advance, were eligible to vote during the meeting. The polls opened during the meeting and later closed, after which Antal asked the scrutineer to compile the results.

Quorum and meeting administration

Antal said the board had delegated to him the authority to lead the meeting and appointed Eric Gunning, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, to act as secretary for the proceedings. Computershare Investor Services Inc., the company’s registrar and transfer agent, was appointed to act as scrutineer to compute votes and report results to the chair.

Antal said the scrutineer confirmed meeting materials were mailed to shareholders “on or about March 27, 2026,” and that proper notice of the meeting had been given. He added that the proxy statement was dated March 25, 2026 and that meeting materials were available on the company’s website and on EDGAR and SEDAR+.

Based on a preliminary scrutineer’s report, Antal declared that a quorum was present and that the meeting was “regularly called and properly constituted” to transact business.

Key business items: financial statements, directors, say-on-pay, auditor

Antal presented the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, along with the auditor’s report. He said the documents would not be read at the meeting and that any related questions would be deferred until a question-and-answer period at the conclusion of the formal agenda.

The meeting then proceeded through the proposals set out in the proxy materials, with Antal noting that, under the company’s articles, he could propose motions and that no motions needed to be seconded. The key items included:

Election of directors: Antal moved to elect eight nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting or until successors are elected or appointed. The nominees were Rod Antal , Thomas R. Bates Jr. , Brian R. Booth , Alan P. Krusi , Daniel Malchuk , Laura Mullen , Kay Priestly , and Karen Swager .

Antal moved to elect eight nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting or until successors are elected or appointed. The nominees were , , , , , , , and . Advisory vote on executive compensation: Antal described the company’s “pay for performance” approach and said SSR Mining has held a “Say on Pay” advisory vote since 2016. He moved to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the proxy statement.

Antal described the company’s “pay for performance” approach and said SSR Mining has held a “Say on Pay” advisory vote since 2016. He moved to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the proxy statement. Ratification of auditor: Antal said the company’s current independent registered public accounting firm is PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), and that the audit committee had approved PwC’s reappointment. He moved to ratify PwC as auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 and until the next annual meeting.

Voting outcome and conclusion

After electronic voting concluded, Antal said the company would publish the voting results on EDGAR and SEDAR+ and by press release. Based on “provisional results from the ballots and proxies deposited,” he declared that all resolutions passed and directed that the results be included in the meeting minutes.

Antal then closed the formal portion of the meeting and opened the session for shareholder questions. After allowing time for submissions through the Q&A function, the company concluded the meeting, stating there were no questions.

Note: The transcript refers to SSR Mining Inc. and does not reference Silver Standard Resources NASDAQ: SSRM.

About Silver Standard Resources NASDAQ: SSRM

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

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