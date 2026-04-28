Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Silver Standard Resources to post earnings of $0.9280 per share and revenue of $543.3850 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.23 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, analysts expect Silver Standard Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SSRM alerts: Sign Up

Silver Standard Resources Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Silver Standard Resources has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Silver Standard Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Silver Standard Resources from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silver Standard Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silver Standard Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silver Standard Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silver Standard Resources wasn't on the list.

While Silver Standard Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here