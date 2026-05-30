Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Up 175.8% in May

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totaling 714,388 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the April 30th total of 258,981 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,969 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

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Similarweb Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Similarweb stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 888,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,705. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Similarweb news, Director Harel Moshe Beit-On purchased 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $291,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,885,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,345,676.42. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Or Offer purchased 53,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $189,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,694,396 shares in the company, valued at $16,805,937.68. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 221,105 shares of company stock valued at $813,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Similarweb by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,285,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,700 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Similarweb by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,208,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 881,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Similarweb by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,230 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,646,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,520,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup downgraded Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Similarweb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Similarweb from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Read Our Latest Report on SMWB

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

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