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Simon Carter Purchases 40 Shares of British Land (LON:BLND) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
British Land logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Simon Carter purchased 40 shares on April 14 at GBX 383 (total £153.20) and also made earlier purchases this year—41 shares at GBX 367 on Mar 16 and 37 shares at GBX 406 on Feb 16.
  • Stock snapshot: BLND traded at GBX 394.20 with a market cap of £3.94bn, a PE of 8.74, 50/200‑day moving averages near GBX 384/388, and a 52‑week range of GBX 318.60–432.
  • Analyst outlook: The consensus is an average "Hold" rating with a mean price target of GBX 447.20 (3 Buys, 2 Holds, 1 Sell); Berenberg raised its target to GBX 539 while Goldman cut its target to GBX 470 but maintained a Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than British Land.

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 40 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 383 per share, for a total transaction of £153.20.

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Simon Carter acquired 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 367 per share, with a total value of £150.47.
  • On Monday, February 16th, Simon Carter bought 37 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.

British Land Stock Performance

BLND stock traded up GBX 2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 394.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,854. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 384.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.10. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 318.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 432.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 447.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLND

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for British Land (LON:BLND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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