Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. NYSE: SPG. In a filing disclosed on May 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Simon Property Group stock on April 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BP NYSE: BP on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of BP NYSE: BP on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 3/9/2026.

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Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $204.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's 50 day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.87.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 62.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 45,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $207.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson's career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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