Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $656.8640 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $550.08 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $188.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $156.32 and a one year high of $213.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Weiss Ratings cut Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SSD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

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