Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Sino Land logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) gapped up to $8.21 from $7.842 (about a 4.7% rise) but traded on very light volume of 239 shares.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "buy," and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Buy."
  • Sino Land is a Hong Kong–based property developer whose ADR trades as SNLAY, and the stock is trading above its 50‑day ($7.79) and 200‑day ($7.19) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sino Land.

Shares of Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.8420, but opened at $8.21. Sino Land shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sino Land from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sino Land has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on SNLAY

Sino Land Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city's leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company's primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sino Land Right Now?

Before you consider Sino Land, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sino Land wasn't on the list.

While Sino Land currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
From Priority Gold (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines