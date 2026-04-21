Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Peter Thompson Sells 52,397 Shares

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 52,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $2,341,097.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,967,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,597,818.96. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Sionna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 353,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.01. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SION

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,154 shares of the company's stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 512,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 453,196 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 1,425.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 200,051 shares during the period.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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