Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $2,341,097.96 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $2,341,097.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,967,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,597,818.96. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $2,128,201.14.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54.

On Monday, February 2nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,890 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $84,237.30.

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Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SION stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 353,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 512,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 453,196 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 1,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,085 shares of the company's stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 200,051 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SION shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.57.

View Our Latest Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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