Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Down 7.7% - Here's What Happened

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $39.5030. 75,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 342,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JonesTrading lifted their target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,491,612.84. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at $123,491,612.84. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,717,962 shares of company stock valued at $77,571,889. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 335,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 831,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 453,196 shares in the last quarter.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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