Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Down 11.3% - What's Next?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $38.33. 263,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 327,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 3.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $10,528,924.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,247,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,947,196. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 235,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,247,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,947,196. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,193,762 shares of company stock valued at $53,594,505. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SION. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 153,712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sionna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sionna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Sionna Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here