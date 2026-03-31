Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading 8.8% Higher - Time to Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.8960. Approximately 76,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 287,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -20.83.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,494,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798,480. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,530,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 311,906 shares of company stock valued at $12,759,732 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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