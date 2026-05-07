SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.1 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $400.00 target price on SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiTime from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SiTime from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $623.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.95. SiTime has a 12-month low of $158.63 and a 12-month high of $627.00. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.49 and a beta of 2.91.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.73, for a total value of $1,511,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,379.82. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $212,940.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,141,545.24. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,178 shares of company stock worth $11,282,324 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $71,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SiTime by 418.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company's stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

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