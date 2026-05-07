SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $623.33, but opened at $835.05. Barclays now has a $850.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $400.00. SiTime shares last traded at $808.2590, with a volume of 273,843 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $450.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded SiTime from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $521.88.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total transaction of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,370,538.86. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.73, for a total value of $1,511,055.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,929,379.82. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,178 shares of company stock worth $11,282,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SiTime

Here are the key news stories impacting SiTime this week:

Positive Sentiment: SiTime raised its Q2 2026 outlook sharply: EPS guidance of $1.85–$2.00 (vs. Street ≈ $0.98) and revenue guidance of $140–$150M (vs. Street ≈ $112.1M). This materially better-than-expected forward guide signals stronger demand and underpins upside to earnings estimates, a primary driver for the stock rallying.

SiTime raised its Q2 2026 outlook sharply: EPS guidance of $1.85–$2.00 (vs. Street ≈ $0.98) and revenue guidance of $140–$150M (vs. Street ≈ $112.1M). This materially better-than-expected forward guide signals stronger demand and underpins upside to earnings estimates, a primary driver for the stock rallying. Positive Sentiment: Needham upgraded its price target from $450 to $850 and maintained a Buy — a bullish institutional stamp that can attract momentum buyers and push valuation expectations higher. Benzinga

Needham upgraded its price target from $450 to $850 and maintained a Buy — a bullish institutional stamp that can attract momentum buyers and push valuation expectations higher. Positive Sentiment: SiTime reported Q1 results that beat revenue and non‑GAAP EPS expectations (revenue ≈ $113.6M, EPS ≈ $1.44), showing strong top-line growth (year-over-year revenue +88% per releases) and improving gross margins — results that support the stronger guidance and analyst upgrades. Press Release

SiTime reported Q1 results that beat revenue and non‑GAAP EPS expectations (revenue ≈ $113.6M, EPS ≈ $1.44), showing strong top-line growth (year-over-year revenue +88% per releases) and improving gross margins — results that support the stronger guidance and analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional and hedge-fund positioning is mixed — several large buyers added meaningful blocks recently while others trimmed positions. That can amplify moves but also adds volatility; it’s not a clear directional signal on its own.

Institutional and hedge-fund positioning is mixed — several large buyers added meaningful blocks recently while others trimmed positions. That can amplify moves but also adds volatility; it’s not a clear directional signal on its own. Negative Sentiment: Quiver and other coverage flagged that GAAP profitability remains challenged (operating loss and a reported net loss on some metrics) and highlighted extensive insider selling over recent months — both factors that likely pressured the stock after the earnings release despite the beats. Quiver Quantitative

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 951 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company's stock.

SiTime Trading Up 28.1%

The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.14 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.95.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. SiTime's quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

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