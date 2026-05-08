Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.54.

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Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 1,307,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.58%.Six Flags Entertainment's revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 249.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 651,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 465,572 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Six Flags Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Six Flags Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS loss of ($2.64) slightly outperformed consensus and revenue of $225.6M topped estimates; attendance rose 4% and per‑capita spending increased 6%, signaling better pricing and in‑park spending. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS loss of ($2.64) slightly outperformed consensus and revenue of $225.6M topped estimates; attendance rose 4% and per‑capita spending increased 6%, signaling better pricing and in‑park spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from JPMorgan — JPMorgan moved FUN from "underweight" to "neutral" and set a $26 price target, providing incremental buy-side support and signaling reduced downside risk from the street. Read More.

Analyst upgrade from JPMorgan — JPMorgan moved FUN from "underweight" to "neutral" and set a $26 price target, providing incremental buy-side support and signaling reduced downside risk from the street. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst commentary and coverage — Several writeups and notes highlighted the quarter’s stronger pricing and spending trends and one analyst upgraded their bull case to $30, reinforcing upside narratives for investors. Read More.

Bullish analyst commentary and coverage — Several writeups and notes highlighted the quarter’s stronger pricing and spending trends and one analyst upgraded their bull case to $30, reinforcing upside narratives for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts available — The full Q1 earnings call transcript and analyst notes provide detail on cadence, guidance implications and park‑level performance; useful for digging into sustainability of pricing and cost dynamics. Read More.

Earnings call and transcripts available — The full Q1 earnings call transcript and analyst notes provide detail on cadence, guidance implications and park‑level performance; useful for digging into sustainability of pricing and cost dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leadership changes / CFO exit — The company announced leadership transitions and that the CFO is preparing to exit, which can create near‑term execution risk and uncertainty around financial strategy. Read More.

Leadership changes / CFO exit — The company announced leadership transitions and that the CFO is preparing to exit, which can create near‑term execution risk and uncertainty around financial strategy. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst signals — A prior JPMorgan price target and "underweight" stance issued days earlier (and other mixed research notes) show that analyst views are not unanimous, adding volatility risk if follow‑through on margins or guidance disappoints. Read More.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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