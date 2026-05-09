Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUN. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.85.

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Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:FUN opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.06. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,349 shares of the company's stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,825.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,389 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Six Flags Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Six Flags Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Six Flags reported Q1 2026 revenue rose 12% to $225.6 million, helped by 4% higher attendance and 6% higher per-capita spending, suggesting pricing and in-park spending are improving. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

Six Flags reported Q1 2026 revenue rose 12% to $225.6 million, helped by 4% higher attendance and 6% higher per-capita spending, suggesting pricing and in-park spending are improving. Positive Sentiment: The company beat earnings expectations for the quarter, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss per share, which supported the stock. Six Flags Earnings Report

The company beat earnings expectations for the quarter, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss per share, which supported the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded Six Flags from underweight to neutral and set a $26 price target, implying upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan upgraded Six Flags from underweight to neutral and set a $26 price target, implying upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Six Flags to $26 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing optimism around the post-earnings outlook. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target on Six Flags to $26 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing optimism around the post-earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Six Flags also announced leadership transitions, including a CFO departure, which may create some near-term uncertainty but is not clearly negative on its own. Six Flags Announces Leadership Transitions

Six Flags also announced leadership transitions, including a CFO departure, which may create some near-term uncertainty but is not clearly negative on its own. Negative Sentiment: One recent analyst note still kept an underweight view and a lower $16 target, showing that not all Wall Street sentiment has turned positive. Benzinga

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

Further Reading

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