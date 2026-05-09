Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.29.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Alan Waxman acquired 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $831,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 545,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,066,150. This trade represents a 9.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 545,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,150. Insiders own 3.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,434,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,347,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,551 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,571,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 59,937 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,529,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 385,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,476,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sixth Street Specialty Lending this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSLX priced a $300 million offering of 5.650% unsecured notes due 2031, with proceeds expected to be used to pay down existing debt. The move may improve its liability profile and support balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

TSLX priced a $300 million offering of 5.650% unsecured notes due 2031, with proceeds expected to be used to pay down existing debt. The move may improve its liability profile and support balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Several firms still see upside despite trimming targets: RBC kept an outperform rating, KBW maintained outperform, Truist kept a buy rating, and Wells Fargo kept overweight. These reports suggest analysts still view TSLX as undervalued even after lowering price targets.

Several firms still see upside despite trimming targets: RBC kept an outperform rating, KBW maintained outperform, Truist kept a buy rating, and Wells Fargo kept overweight. These reports suggest analysts still view TSLX as undervalued even after lowering price targets. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q1 earnings call highlighted both a net asset value hit and some upside, suggesting investors are still digesting mixed fundamentals rather than reacting to one clear surprise. Article Title

The company’s Q1 earnings call highlighted both a net asset value hit and some upside, suggesting investors are still digesting mixed fundamentals rather than reacting to one clear surprise. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target on TSLX to $17.50 and maintained a neutral rating, while other firms also reduced targets. The lower estimates likely added pressure to the stock and reflect more cautious near-term expectations.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc NYSE: TSLX is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

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