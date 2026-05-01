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Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Skandinaviska logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Share price fell below its 50‑day moving average, trading as low as $19.49 versus the 50‑day MA of $20.23 and down about 4.1% on thin volume (295 shares).
  • Wall Street consensus is a Hold — four analysts currently rate the stock Hold/Neutral, and Barclays recently downgraded it from strong‑buy to hold.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap roughly $39.7 billion, P/E of 11.14, beta 0.52, and a relatively high debt‑to‑equity ratio of 4.38, which may influence investor risk assessment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and traded as low as $19.49. Skandinaviska shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Skandinaviska from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Skandinaviska

Skandinaviska Trading Down 4.1%

The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Skandinaviska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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