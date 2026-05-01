Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and traded as low as $19.49. Skandinaviska shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Skandinaviska from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Skandinaviska

Skandinaviska Trading Down 4.1%

The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Skandinaviska Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance.

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