Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Insider Sells C$1,099,450.96 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Christopher Foster sold 23,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.12, for a total value of C$1,099,450.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$235,600. The trade was a 82.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Kyle Christopher Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 5,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.77, for a total value of C$233,850.00.

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Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SKE traded up C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 367,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.57. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$15.26 and a 1 year high of C$53.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.48.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$25.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$44.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$47.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

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