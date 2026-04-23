SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.32, Zacks reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million.

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SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 252,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,781. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 20,629 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $2,197,607.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,249,470.14. The trade was a 21.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,655 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $251,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $152,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,956 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $118,981,000 after acquiring an additional 255,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,843 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SkyWest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,159 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $56,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKYW

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc NASDAQ: SKYW is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

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