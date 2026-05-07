Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Craig Hallum's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.20% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWKS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.61.

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Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 296,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after acquiring an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $862,591,000 after buying an additional 3,481,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $418,557,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $374,229,000 after buying an additional 137,506 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $329,111,000 after buying an additional 1,742,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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